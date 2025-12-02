CM Punk Announces Passing Of Beloved Dog Larry

CM Punk has shared heartbreaking news with the wrestling world: his beloved dog, Larry, has passed away.

Punk took to Instagram with an emotional post announcing the loss, sharing a touching photo and tribute to the rescue pup who became deeply cherished by both Punk and his wife, AJ Lee—and adored by fans across the industry.

In his message, Punk opened up about the immense grief he and AJ are feeling, describing the profound bond they shared with Larry. “The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love. Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love.”

Punk revealed that he and AJ adopted Larry from PAWS Chicago in February 2015, a moment that he says changed their lives forever.

He continued, writing: “I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy [he] brought us. Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice. He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home.”

Punk reflected on the beautiful but painful reality of losing a companion who meant so much: “What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever.”

Larry was far more than a family pet—he became a pop culture figure within pro wrestling.

His popularity skyrocketed after Punk’s WWE return, leading to an unexpectedly successful wave of merchandise on WWE Shop, including t-shirts and a plush toy. At times, Larry’s merch reportedly outsold active WWE stars and legends.

He was even immortalized as an action figure by Zombie Sailor Toys, further cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Larry was also woven into compelling on-screen narratives. During Punk’s heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre in 2024, a friendship bracelet gifted by a fan became central to the feud. The bracelet featured the names AJ and Larry, symbolizing Punk’s family. McIntyre stealing and destroying it generated massive heat and added real emotional stakes to the storyline.

Larry also became part of modern wrestling lore during Punk’s time in AEW. He was reportedly present during the infamous “Brawl Out” incident at All Out 2022. Reports suggested that when Punk’s locker room door was allegedly kicked open during the confrontation, it struck Larry, resulting in the dog losing two teeth. Kenny Omega later revealed that, amid the chaos, his primary concern was getting Larry to safety.