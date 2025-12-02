CM Punk Reportedly Not Medically Cleared After WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

During Monday night’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of RAW, announcer Joe Tessitore revealed at commentary that reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is not medically cleared to compete in in-ring action.

This announcement followed a recap of Punk’s ongoing rivalry with John Cena.

As of now, there are no details regarding the nature of Punk’s injury or when he might be cleared to return, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Punk participated in the Men’s WarGames match at Saturday night’s premium live event (PLE).

He took the pinfall after being superkicked and stomped by a mystery man, followed by a spear from Bron Breakker, leading to the pinfall.