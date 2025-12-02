TNA President Silences WWE Exit Rumors After Blockbuster AMC Announcement

TNA Wrestling has officially secured a major new television home—but the announcement immediately triggered widespread rumors about the status of its working relationship with WWE. On Tuesday morning, TNA confirmed a multi-year deal with AMC Networks, which will see TNA iMPACT! move to AMC beginning January 15, 2026. The show, rebranded as Thursday Night iMPACT!, will air weekly from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Not long after the news broke, speculation circulated suggesting the AMC deal had jeopardized the ongoing NXT–TNA partnership. One rumor claimed the agreement’s terms included a 60-day termination clause that WWE allegedly invoked due to the move to AMC. The report also claimed the new rights deal was valued at roughly $30 million.

TNA executives quickly shut down the rumors. Speaking to The Takedown on SI, TNA President Carlos Silva was adamant that the partnership remains intact. “Partnership is strong, and less than zero truth to it ending,” Silva stated.

Another senior TNA source was even more direct, calling the report: “100 percent bulls**t.”

According to the outlet, WWE did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

The WWE–TNA partnership was officially announced in January after a soft launch the previous summer and has since produced major crossover moments. Joe Hendry made headlines with a surprise appearance as Randy Orton’s opponent at WrestleMania 41 and later competed in the Royal Rumble. The collaboration also included championship exchanges and storyline integrations—most notably Trick Williams holding the TNA World Championship and headlining Slammiversary and Bound For Glory in 2025. WWE’s Kelani Jordan also enjoyed a stint as TNA Knockouts World Champion.

The partnership is set to continue, with Leon Slater scheduled to compete in the upcoming WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge, indicating that the relationship between the two companies remains active despite the speculation.