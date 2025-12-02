WWE Personality Mentions Chris Jericho As Possible Masked Man

The biggest mystery coming out of WWE Survivor Series 2025 continues to grip fans: Who was the masked man who attacked CM Punk during the men’s WarGames match? The hooded figure stormed into the cage, delivered a devastating curb stomp to the World Heavyweight Champion, and climbed back out—never revealing his identity. The December 1st edition of WWE RAW did nothing to clarify the situation, leaving the storyline wide open.

On his podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts discussed the possibility that WWE may intentionally drag out the reveal, noting the creative flexibility that comes with a masked attacker.

“It can go a multitude of different ways, and who knows? I mean, listen, there’s a version of this where the beauty of having a masked man is that you don’t even technically need it to be the same guy who was used tonight. You know what I mean? All you need is for the guy to be there when it’s time to unmask the masked man.”

Roberts even floated a major hypothetical scenario—one involving a wrestling legend whose name continues to generate speculation.

“Who’s to say—if Chris Jericho ends up signing with WWE—is there a world where we stretch this out until Chris Jericho can unmask? I would say sure. And that would be really exciting if Chris Jericho unmasked and that’s what you’ve got moving forward into 2026. That would be a lot of fun. Chris Jericho and CM Punk have history.”

Jericho’s potential involvement is purely speculative, but Roberts’ comments highlight how much potential the storyline has—and how much WWE could benefit from keeping fans guessing.

As of now, WWE has not offered any clues regarding the masked man’s identity, leaving the mystery wide open as the company heads toward the new year.