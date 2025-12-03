Viewership Numbers For November 24th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on November 24 did not rank among the most-watched television shows worldwide and did not make it into the top ten.

As a result, viewership numbers are not available, but this does not necessarily indicate that the show’s viewership declined.

In the previous week, RAW averaged 3.1 million viewers. However, it did rank in the top ten for the week in five countries: Bolivia (#7), Nicaragua (#10), Trinidad and Tobago (#10), the United States (#9), and India (#10).

Netflix experienced high viewership during the week, largely attributed to the arrival of Stranger Things season five.

Every show in the top ten garnered at least 4.0 million views. While RAW’s viewership may have increased or decreased leading up to the Survivor Series go-home episode, it was ultimately excluded from the top ten by Netflix’s flagship series.

Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has averaged 2.837 million views per week for new episodes.

The episode was headlined by “The Maverick” Logan Paul and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre taking on The Usos (“Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) in a Men’s WarGames Advantage Match.