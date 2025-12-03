Updated Card For WWE NXT Deadline 2025

Following last night’s WWE NXT Deadline go-home episode, the company has announced an updated card for this weekend’s Deadline Premium Live Event (PLE).

Izzi Dame from The Culling will face Tatum Paxley in a singles match. Additionally, WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against AAA’s Mr. Iguana.

Previously announced matches include WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints defending his championship against “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi.

Furthermore, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jorda, “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace, and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will compete in a Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match. In the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, DarkState’s WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Dion Lennox, and Myles Borne will face off against each other.

NXT Deadline 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.