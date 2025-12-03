Maxxine Dupri Discusses WrestleMania Hopes, Dream Match With Stacy Keibler

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri appeared on the Abe Kanan Show to discuss various topics, including the possibility of defending her title at WrestleMania.

Dupri said, “I have goosebumps thinking about it. I literally — and on the West Coast? Anything on the West Coast, I feel like I’m home. Put me anywhere in the West Coast. I’m like, ‘This is basically Lumis.’ I would be over the moon. I’m so excited to be going back to Las Vegas.”

On the notion of a match with Stacy Keibler:

“Don’t get me started. First of all, I would literally combust with joy. I, since I debuted, have always been compared to her and it is the greatest compliment in the world. First of all, those legs? Those legs, are you kidding me? When she’s the bartender in How I Met Your Mother, it’s my favorite episode. I am truly obsessed with her. Seeing her when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame, it was like seeing an angel in the flesh. Like, truly just the most euphoric, beautiful human. And I would be honored to ever step in the same ring as her.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)