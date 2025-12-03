Seth Rollins Confirms He’ll Be At John Cena’s Final Match

Seth Rollins has revealed that he will be in attendance for one of the most important nights in recent WWE history. The former World Heavyweight Champion—currently sidelined with a shoulder injury—confirmed during a recent interview that his travel plans include a stop in Washington, D.C. for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, the night of John Cena’s final match before retirement.

Rollins shared the detail while discussing his beloved Chicago Bears on The Rich Eisen Show. Asked whether he would be attending the Bears’ home game against the Cleveland Browns, Rollins explained that he and his family would already be traveling through the region—coming directly from WWE’s special event.

“We’re going to stop through Chicago for the Cleveland game, just because we have a nice little route back from (Washington) DC after John Cena’s last match,” Rollins said.

The Bears are set to host the Browns at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 14, the day after Cena’s retirement match. While Rollins’ comment confirms he intends to be in the building for the historic event, it does not confirm whether he will appear on camera or participate in any capacity. Rollins has been out of action since late October due to injury.

Cena’s farewell bout will see him face the winner of the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. The finals are set for SmackDown on Friday, December 5, where Gunther and LA Knight will battle for the right to wrestle Cena in his final match.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will also highlight WWE’s next generation with a series of exhibition matches featuring main roster stars facing top NXT prospects. The special format could allow for numerous intriguing matchups—including the potential addition of Becky Lynch, Rollins’ wife, to the card.

Rollins’ presence adds yet another layer of significance to an already monumental night for WWE, as the company prepares to say goodbye to one of its biggest icons.