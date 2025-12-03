Lana Reveals She Paid For Her Own WWE Survivor Series Ticket

Former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry) recently shared surprising details about her trip to Survivor Series 2025, revealing on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast that she had to pay for her own ticket to attend the Premium Live Event.

Perry explained that the policy shift began after the formation of TKO, noting that complimentary tickets for talent, friends, and family are no longer the norm. “It’s a weird situation. I think it’s all TKO. When TKO came in, a lot of changes happened — like you have to buy tickets. Everyone has to buy tickets.”

She added that even current WWE stars are impacted, citing examples from those close to her: “Liv had to get all the tickets for her whole family and everything. My husband had to buy tickets — to bring his whole family to WrestleMania when he debuted, plus me, it was $5,000. I had to buy the suite, and it’s all because of TKO. This isn’t Hunter [Triple H]. This isn’t Bruce. This isn’t— I mean, John Cone, you’re the best, I love you so much. John is always trying to give us a deal. He’s in talent relations, he was a referee for a long time, he’s literally the best. But there are all these really strict rules and regulations now.”

Despite the added costs, Perry made it clear she has no issue supporting the performers she believes in. “I don’t have a problem paying for tickets because I believe in these people. I believe in Liv Morgan — of course I’m going to buy a ticket for her return. I love her, and I love wrestling in general. Of course we’re going to go see Miro. He’s had to buy tickets numerous times. Every time I’ve gone to see Rusev, he’s bought the ticket.”

Perry’s comments shed light on one of the quieter but more impactful operational changes that have occurred under TKO leadership, affecting both current and former talent attending WWE events.