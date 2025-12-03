Seth Rollins Gives Encouraging Update On His WWE Return

Seth Rollins has delivered an encouraging update on his recovery from a shoulder injury. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, the former World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that his rehabilitation is progressing smoothly.

“We’re on track,” Rollins said, revealing that he recently hit an important milestone. “I got the brace off like last week, middle of last week. It’s nice to walk around like a regular person.”

Rollins also addressed fan skepticism regarding the legitimacy of the injury. Earlier this year, Rollins famously faked a knee injury to deceive CM Punk before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam—leading many to speculate whether this new injury was part of another storyline. Rollins firmly shut down that idea.

“I know there’s a lot of skepticism in your question, but you can consult my surgeon,” Rollins stated.

Despite the setback, the “Visionary” remains positive.

“I’m feeling alright, it’s nice to be able to get around without the brace, I’ll say that, but we’re on track.”

Rollins has been sidelined since October, following an injury sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. His condition was further aggravated when his Vision stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, turned on him during an episode of Raw.

As WWE moves into its busiest stretch of the year, the timing of Rollins’ return remains a major topic of discussion. The company is heading toward Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., before shifting focus to the Royal Rumble in January—the official kickoff to the road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Rollins’ progress will be closely watched as fans look ahead to WWE’s biggest season.