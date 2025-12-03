Chris Jericho Speaks On His 2026 Plans As WWE Interest Continues To Grow

Rumors have intensified in recent weeks about the possibility of Chris Jericho returning to WWE once his AEW contract expires at the end of 2025. Reports indicate that WWE has “significant interest” in bringing back the former Undisputed Champion—fueling speculation about what 2026 could look like for one of wrestling’s most iconic names.

Jericho recently appeared on The Tim Weisberg Show, where he addressed his packed schedule for 2026 and gave an intriguing answer when asked specifically about his wrestling future.

Weisberg noted Jericho’s busy year ahead:

“Right around the corner, you’ve got a very busy 2026 coming up. Fozzy is hitting the UK on tour. You’ve got the upcoming Rock and Wrestling Rager — your next cruise is happening. I mean, there’s a lot on your calendar.”

Jericho responded by acknowledging the constant flow of opportunities:

“There are always things coming across my plate. And it’s always cool to see. Obviously there’s always wrestling stuff and music stuff and podcast stuff, but when you get some of these other opportunities… You never know what’s going to be coming up for me, but it’s always busy… It never ends. Things happen, and when they happen, they happen quickly, so you just have to be ready to go. But the most important thing is I enjoy everything I do. I love all the stuff that I do, and it’s always an honor to live out these dreams and have these experiences.”

Asked directly whether wrestling was on the horizon in 2026, Jericho gave the kind of answer that will only intensify speculation:

“Well, you never know, man. That’s the thing. I’m not done yet, so I’m still figuring everything out, and we’ll see where I end up. But I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in a wrestling ring somewhere in 2026.”

With his AEW contract winding down and WWE reportedly interested, Jericho’s comments add even more fuel to the fire. Wherever he ends up, 2026 is shaping up to be another busy—and potentially historic—year for “The Ocho.”