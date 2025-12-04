Nick Khan Teases Pat McAfee’s WWE Return

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, where he discussed the upcoming retirement of John Cena and the possibility of McAfee’s own return to WWE programming. Cena’s final match is set for December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Khan used the appearance to spotlight the legendary commitment and work ethic that have defined the 16-time World Champion’s career.

Khan praised Cena’s attitude behind the scenes, emphasizing that his decades-long schedule never diminished his professionalism.

“You talk about people who work their behinds off, who never say that they’re tired: Cena,” Khan said. “You know him, you never hear him say, ‘I’m so tired, I can’t believe this, I have to do this or that.’ He just does it. And you talk about the GOAT [Greatest of All Time], that’s GOAT mentality. He deserves everything that he’s earned in his life, and it’s our honor to help see him out.”

The conversation later shifted to Pat McAfee’s status with WWE. McAfee has been largely absent from the commentary desk due to his role with ESPN’s College GameDay, but Khan indicated that a return is on the horizon.

With the college football season nearing its end, Khan told McAfee that the two plan to meet soon to finalize his comeback schedule.

“Listen, we’re going to bring you back,” Khan told McAfee. “I know you and I are going to sit together once college football slows a little bit.”

The update suggests McAfee’s return to WWE programming is now a matter of timing rather than uncertainty, as the company prepares for one of the most significant nights in its history with Cena’s farewell.