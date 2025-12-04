Chelsea Green Credits Firings And Setbacks For Her Current WWE Success

WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently appeared on The Bobbycast. During the interview, she discussed her lengthy journey to reaching the company and expressed gratitude for the time it took her to get there.

Green said, “It’s funny, because I worked so hard for the past almost 12 years to get to WWE. Now that I’m here I realize, thank god I didn’t get here in 2014. Thank god it took me this long, because that is why the fans are behind me.”

On her fan support:

“They know my story; they followed me getting fired multiple times, they followed me not winning Tough Enough. They followed me when I was on the independent scene and struggling, and trying to come up with these characters. Or at TNA as the Hot Mess. And that is why they want so badly to see me climb this ladder, because I’m not the chosen one. And it’s very obvious I’m not the chosen one. And I like that for me, but for years I wanted so badly for that to be me.”

