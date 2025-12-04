Maxxine Dupri Discusses Natalya’s Dual Personas

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri appeared on The Abe Kanan Show to discuss various topics, including whether Natalya and her “Lowkey Legend” Nattie Neidhart character are two distinct personas.

Dupri said, “They are. They’re two different people. But the beautiful thing is that it’s two different people in one, right? They both are her. And she is so talented, has so much knowledge and has so much experience doing this for years, that it’s created these two different variations of who she is inside her. And I think that’s the really cool thing. Because I get to see both. When I’m training with her, I see this dark side of her. And let me tell you, when she slaps you across the face, she’s not she’s not messing around.”

On how it feels to be training in The Dungeon:

“I’m experiencing it firsthand! I really am, okay? I’m in The Dungeon, experiencing just how hard it is. And I think that’s something that’s really cool that and is really special to Nattie is the heritage of The Dungeon. And she knows obviously what it what it is at its core. It’s not for us to come and learn something flashy or something new. No, it’s to learn grit, it’s to learn endurance. It’s to learn how to survive. And that is truly what the dungeon has taught me.”

