John Cena Issues Retirement Rumor Killer

John Cena has officially confirmed that his wrestling career will end on December 13, with no chance of a future in-ring return. The 16-time World Champion appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his final match, which will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event and stream live on Peacock.

During the interview, Cena made it emphatically clear that his retirement is absolute — a rare stance in an industry where most legends eventually return for “one more match.”

“This has really never been done in WWE history, WWE superstars don’t necessarily ‘retire’, they kind of hang on for one more match,” Cena said. “I am absolutely 100% done. The 13th of December on Peacock is my last in-ring performance… I will never wrestle again.”

Cena’s declaration sets the tone for a historic night on December 13, where fans will witness the final chapter of one of the most influential careers in WWE history. Since debuting in 2002, Cena has been the face of multiple eras — from Ruthless Aggression to the PG era — and remains one of the most iconic figures the company has ever produced.

The event will air live on Peacock, offering fans worldwide the opportunity to watch the Doctor of Thuganomics compete one last time.

With his in-ring career concluding, Cena is expected to shift his full attention to his flourishing career in Hollywood, where he has become a reliable box-office presence thanks to roles in franchises such as Fast & Furious and DC’s Peacemaker.

Though he won’t wrestle again, Cena has noted in previous interviews that he intends to remain connected to WWE in some capacity. But after December 13, his days of taking bumps and chasing championships will officially come to an end.