Nick Khan Addresses Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Amid Controversy

Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Sunday Premium Live Event marked his first WWE appearance since SummerSlam 2023, and WWE President Nick Khan is more than happy to have “The Beast Incarnate” back in the fold.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier, Khan praised Lesnar’s presence and professionalism, calling him one of the easiest major stars to work with — as long as he’s kept in the loop.

“As you know — and I’m not saying he’s in the UFC every day — but when he walks into a room, he looks and usually is the baddest dude on the planet. And that’s what he looks like, and that’s his personification. By the way, he’s a gem to work with. Easy. As long as he knows things in advance, there are no issues. We’re honored to have him back. I’m happy he’s here, and I hope you enjoyed the WarGames match he was in.”

Lesnar’s WWE return comes despite being named in Janel Grant’s ongoing sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. WWE has not publicly addressed Lesnar’s inclusion in the lawsuit, but his re-emergence at SummerSlam shows the company is moving forward with him in an on-screen capacity.

Lesnar’s comeback has already generated major buzz, and all eyes will be on how WWE integrates him into storylines heading into the end of the year and beyond.