Backstage News On Who Is Expected To Win 2026 Royal Rumble

Bron Breakker is reportedly WWE’s top internal pick to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, according to a new report from WrestleVotes. The former NXT Champion is said to be the current “whiteboard favorite,” meaning his name is listed on WWE creative’s internal planning boards as the intended winner of the Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

WrestleVotes noted that while creative plans can always shift, as of December 2025, Breakker is the standout frontrunner.

“Bron Breakker is your current… whiteboard favorite, as so bluntly described to us, to win the Royal Rumble,” WrestleVotes reported. “An idea has been strongly considered within creative circles that would see Breakker win the Royal Rumble on January 31 from Saudi Arabia.”

Importantly, the outlet clarified that these Royal Rumble plans are not affected by Breakker’s scheduled World Heavyweight Championship match. Breakker is set to challenge CM Punk for the title on the January 5, 2026 edition of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn — a special show marking the one-year anniversary of WWE’s move to Netflix.

“Regardless of the announced match for the January 5 Monday Night Raw for the world title in Brooklyn versus CM Punk… we can report that the current favorite, or the odds-on favorite, as creative stands right now, is for Bron Breakker to win the men’s Royal Rumble,” the report added.

The 2026 Royal Rumble, taking place January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marks the first time the iconic WWE event will be held outside North America — adding extra significance to the show.

Breakker has built enormous momentum in recent months. At Survivor Series: WarGames, he joined forces with Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar as part of The Vision, defeating a star-studded team captained by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Breakker scoring the pinfall over CM Punk earned him the upcoming title shot in Brooklyn.

If WWE sticks with its current creative direction, the Royal Rumble could become the next major milestone in Breakker’s rapid ascent toward main-event superstardom.