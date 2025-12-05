Former WWE President To Release New Book In 2026 Detailing His Time In WWE

According to Skyshore Publishing, former WWE President George Barrios is set to release a book about his time with the company. Titled “Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: How a Cuban Kid from Queens Transformed WWE,” the book is scheduled to be published on June 2, 2026.

The official description of the book states, “George Barrios helped transform WWE from an $800 million wrestling company into a $9.3 billion global sports and entertainment powerhouse. For the son of Cuban immigrants who grew up in a cramped Queens apartment near LaGuardia Airport and nearly flunked out of high school, the climb to the corporate boardroom was anything but obvious.”

The synopsis explains, “Barrios’s story blends grit, reinvention, and bold bets. He went from a 2nd grader forging a letter from his parents so the nuns wouldn’t expel him to the highest levels of corporate leadership. As WWE’s longtime strategist, he pioneered streaming years before other sports properties caught up and helped make WWE the #1 sports brand on YouTube with over a billion followers.”

Barrios joined WWE in 2008 as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, overseeing its financial, accounting, and investor relations strategies. He later served as Co-President of WWE alongside Michelle Wilson from 2018 until 2020, when he was dismissed by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in January of that year.

After his sudden termination by McMahon in 2020, Barrios co-founded Isos Capital. Three years later, McMahon called Barrios back to assist in his plan to elect himself, Barrios, and Wilson to WWE’s board of directors in January 2023, following McMahon’s voluntary resignation the previous year amid allegations of sexual misconduct.