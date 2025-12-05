Natalya Teases WWE In-Ring Debut For “Nattie,” Promises “Receipts” If It Happens

WWE legend Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her character “Nattie” potentially competing in a WWE ring.

Natalya said, “In the time that I’ve been training Maxxine (Dupri)… what we do in The Dungeon, that’s not Natalya training. That’s Nattie training and so the world just got a little glimpse of it. They got a little glimpse of Nattie training Maxxine and if you let people walk all over you in the very, very beginning, they will be doing it for your entire career, and so I really wanted Maxxine to understand that… If we see Nattie in a WWE ring — you guys saw a little taste of it but, if Nattie gets to a WWE ring, there’s gonna be a lot of receipts.”

On wanting to put an end to the Natalya character:

“When I look back at Natalya, I was like, over the last couple of years, I’m like, ‘She’s done everything. She’s done everything. She’s really run the gamut. What can I do on my end with my control to make things exciting, to feel reinvigorated, to be refreshed?’ And it wasn’t until after I wrote my book and I had this whole epiphany of like, oh my God, why don’t you do what you always wanted to do? Why don’t you be who you always wanted to be? I had to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I don’t want to see Natalya ever again,’ and it’s not sh**ting on that character. She did great work, she’s f**king awesome. I don’t wanna see her again. So how do I change? How do I do this from a very authentic way that’s still very true to me?”

On the inspiration for her “Nattie” character:

“Do you ever remember Kōji Kanemoto? Kōji Kanemoto is one of my biggest inspirations for this new character, Nattie… Kōji Kanemoto has this level of ‘f**k you’ in him that I’m just like, that is so inspiring to me because he doesn’t give a s**t.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.