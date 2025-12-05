Nick Khan Explains WWE’s Perspective On Competition

WWE President Nick Khan discussed various topics with RING Magazine’s Max Kellerman, including the company’s perspective on competition.

Khan said, “At WWE, we see everything as our competition, including someone just staying home on a Saturday night looking at their phone, texting their friends, and watching TikTok. When I see things like the NFL on Christmas Day last year and the Beyonce halftime show, that inspires me. That’s our competition. I’m not suggesting we’re yet in the same league as the NFL, but I look at them and say, ‘Wow, they really nailed that.’ They nailed it so much that you saw the other networks on Thanksgiving Day with their halftime shows, to show Netflix, ‘You can do the Beyonce show, we can do Jack White and Eminem,’ which I thought was great and a smart idea. That’s what we’re looking at.”

On competing with sports leagues:

“How do we compete with them? When we get our numbers coming off of Black Friday from Fanatics, what we’re curious to know is where are we compared to the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB? Soon, we’re going to take the spot of one of those entities. Assume it’s not the NFL or NBA. We’re going to take that spot. That’s where we want to go.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)