WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/28/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s WWE Survivor Series go-home and Black Friday episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.142 million viewers and a rating of 0.28 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 5.62% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.210 million and 3.45% from the previous week’s rating of 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic.

In 2025, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.392 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.401 million viewers, compared to ratings of 0.589 and 2.080 million viewers during the same period in 2024.

The show was headlined by MFT (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo) taking on The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix in a Survivor Series 5-On-5 Elimination Match.