John Cena Reveals His Post-Retirement Plan After Final Match

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on *Jimmy Kimmel Live*, where he discussed several topics.

He shared his plans for spending quality time with his loved ones after his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, he expressed his hope of waking up “hungover” the next day.

Cena said, “That night, I’m going to spend a lot of time with the folks I love, who I connect strongly with. The next day, I hope to wake up hungover.”

