WWE Reportedly In Discussions For A New Crossover Collaboration With MLB

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a new crossover collaboration is being discussed between the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball (MLB) and WWE star Jimmy Uso. Both parties are currently in talks for a licensing agreement that would include crossover merchandise featuring Jimmy Uso.

The report also mentioned that WWE has engaged in similar crossover collaborations with various sports teams in the past.

Additionally, WrestleVotes Radio hinted that this crossover could be reflected in Jimmy Uso’s ring gear as well. However, the deal has been put on hold because WWE wants to wait until after Survivor Series 2025, which will take place at PETCO Park in San Diego, home of the Padres, the NL West rivals of the San Francisco Giants.

Jimmy Uso last competed for WWE at Survivor Series last weekend, where he participated in the Men’s WarGames match.

He teamed up with his brother, Jey Uso, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, but they were defeated by The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.