Update On Penta’s Injury Status Following Scary WWE RAW Bump

PWMania.com previously reported that top WWE star Penta sustained a hard landing on his shoulder after executing a risky Hurricanrana off the barricade during his match against Solo Sikoa in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. This incident occurred during an episode of Monday Night RAW late last month. As a result, Penta was deemed unable to compete, and the match was awarded to Sikoa.

Renowned physician among luchadors, Dr. Odiseo, appeared in a video on Instagram alongside Penta to provide an update on the luchador’s recovery. According to Dr. Odiseo, Penta is recovering well and is expected to be medically cleared today.

Odiseo said, “@penta_zero_miedo is on the right track, and we have good results so far. However, we mustn’t get complacent and must continue working together. I’m confident it will be ready by Friday.”

A fan inquired whether Penta would be cleared to compete at AAA Guerra de Titanes, where he and Rey Fenix are scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano in a tag team match. In response, Odiseo stated, “Hope so.”

AAA Guerra de Titanes will take place on Saturday, December 20th, at Arena Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico.