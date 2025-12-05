Backstage Update On WWE And Netflix’s “WWE: Unreal” Season 2

PWMania.com previously reported that the WWE Netflix docuseries, “WWE: Unreal,” has been renewed for a second season, with filming already underway as of September.

According to BodySlam+, multiple WWE stars are scheduled to conduct interviews for Season 2, including R-Truth, IYO SKY, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, and Penta. The report also noted that, due to a variety of unexpected events over the past eight months, WWE and Netflix have already accumulated “plenty of content” for the upcoming season.

It is expected that Season 2 will address R-Truth’s contract expiration and his initial exit from WWE earlier this year. Additionally, it will likely cover Seth Rollins’ notorious incident of faking an injury to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.

Initially, it seemed that R-Truth was leaving WWE after the promotion chose not to renew his latest contract. However, he made a surprising return at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

“WWE: Unreal” Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2026, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the first season, which includes five episodes, is currently available on the streaming platform.