John Cena Explains Why Brock Lesnar Dominated Him At SummerSlam 2014

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast to discuss various topics, including his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2014 and the reason Lesnar dominated him during that match.

Cena said, “How does one follow one breaking the streak, the most mythical thing in sports entertainment that a lot of us thought would never end, and this beast breaks it, and I’m up next. How do we follow that? How do we make this guy who won this huge thing… If I went out there and had a 50-50 performance with Brock Lesnar… Brock Lesnar is capable of making anyone look fantastic. But that didn’t help Brock, that didn’t help the story, and that didn’t help any of us. The purpose of that match was to get Brock Lesnar over strong as our most cherished, strong, and believable intellectual property. If he can beat the Undertaker, he’s a beast. If he just destroys John Cena, I want you uncomfortable and looking over your friend’s shoulder and be like, ‘Who the f is going to beat this guy?’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)