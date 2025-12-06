WWE Reportedly Considering Nikki Bella For Heel Manager Role

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering transitioning Nikki Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, into a new role as a heel manager.

This decision follows her recent heel turn and her Women’s World Championship match against the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, at Survivor Series: WarGames, where Bella expressed that she is not done with her WWE career.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that Bella was “not going anywhere” despite her loss to Vaquer. The latest update suggests that she may become a heel manager, potentially aligning her with a rising talent. This would allow Bella to serve as a featured on-screen mouthpiece rather than competing as a regular wrestler. Recently, her segments on RAW have focused heavily on character development.

As of now, nothing has been finalized, and WWE has not identified a specific performer that Bella would accompany. The concept appears to be in its preliminary stages, as the Hall of Famer continues to appear on television as an active competitor. Her current storylines remain centered on her heel persona and its future direction following her loss at Survivor Series.