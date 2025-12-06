Royal Rumble 2026 Reportedly Following Survivor Series-Style Four-Match Layout

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is planning a four-match card for the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

If this is accurate, the show will follow a format similar to Survivor Series: WarGames, which featured two WarGames matches alongside two title matches.

According to Meltzer, the current plans indicate that the 2026 Royal Rumble will include both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, along with two championship bouts that are still being finalized.

This information was initially reported by WrestleVotes, and the Observer has confirmed that this is the working format for the event scheduled on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE officials are reportedly discussing several high-profile title match options but have not yet finalized the challengers or champions who are expected to appear, as the event is “just under two months away.”

This strategy aims to prevent an overcrowded undercard, allowing creative teams to adjust storylines as they evolve following NXT Deadline, Saturday Night’s Main Event: John Cena’s Final Match, and Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII.