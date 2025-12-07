John Cena Reacts To Final Match Announcement Against GUNTHER

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER has earned the opportunity to face 17-time World Champion John Cena in his final pro wrestling match.

This matchup will take place on next week’s special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, following GUNTHER’s victory over LA Knight in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Cena later shared his thoughts on facing GUNTHER in his final match via his official Twitter (X) account. He expressed that it is an honor to compete against an opponent he respects, who has rightfully earned this final challenge. Cena also stated that he will bring his best to the match, and he knows GUNTHER will do the same.

Cena wrote, “The stage is set for One Last Match. On a night of epic proportions, it is an honor to face off against an opponent who I respect and who has earned the right to issue this final challenge! I will bring my best, I know he will do the same! Don’t miss the Final Time! #SNME

@peacock”

This will be the first and last time John Cena faces GUNTHER. The match is set to take place on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.