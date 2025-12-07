WWE Hall Of Famer Believes John Cena Will Extend Retirement Tour To WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics. He expressed his belief that 17-time World Champion John Cena will extend his retirement beyond next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and continue through to WrestleMania 42 next year in Las Vegas.

Ray said, “But if we could use Saturday Night’s Main Event as a jumping point into something that’s going to move us into the future, like Brock Lesnar and Gunther, I don’t have a problem with that. [But] I also am not taking my $1 bet off the table that I made a long time ago. For some reason, I don’t think this ends in Washington, D.C. for John Cena. And I would not be shocked if in the midst of all of the happy, happy, joy, joy, [Rock’s theme song] ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking [plays].’ I’ve said this before, it just doesn’t sound right — John Cena, last match, Washington, D.C., Saturday Night’s Main Event. What sounds right is John Cena, last match, WrestleMania, Las Vegas.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.