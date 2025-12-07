WWE NXT Deadline Results – December 6, 2025

WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Results

Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

NXT Championship Match:

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Oba Femi

Saints immediately targeted Femi’s left leg, trying to chop the powerhouse down early, but Femi launched him across the ring with ease. Saints tried sticking and moving, slipping behind Femi and wrenching the arm, but Femi shut that down with a brutal backbreaker. Saints kept retreating and firing short kicks, but another attempt at a quick attack got intercepted as Femi tossed him with a military press and pummeled him with strikes in the corner.

Saints tried to take the big man off his feet by clipping the knee and smashing him with a sliding boot, then followed with a missile dropkick for two. A crisp hurricanrana and spear earned Saints another near fall, but Femi answered by flattening him with lariats and a Big Ending for a close count.

A clever counter saw Saints evade the second Big Ending, spiking Femi with a tornado DDT on the steps and a Revolution DDT back inside, but Femi powered out. Saints attempted his Roshambo, but Femi muscled free, planted him with Fall From Grace, then hit the move again to seal the three count and reclaim the NXT title.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Oba Femi

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Sol Ruca vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan opened the match with a fast, athletic exchange, trading takedowns, counters, and near falls. Grey eventually caught Jordan with a powerslam to score the first point, sending Jordan to the penalty box.

Jordynne Grace entered next and bulldozed both women, hitting running meteoras, clotheslines, and a Vader Bomb on Grey. Jordan re-entered and stole a flash roll-up pin to tie the score.

Things escalated as all three traded roll-ups and suplexes until Grace delivered a massive Tower of Doom spot just as Lola Vice entered. Vice blitzed everyone with her trademark kicks, hip attacks, and suplexes, scoring a point on Grey and sending the EVOLVE Women’s Champion to the penalty box.

Grey rebounded by catching Grace off guard and rolling her up for another fall. Jordan, meanwhile, hit a series of aerial attacks—including a bridging northern lights and guillotine leg drop—but couldn’t keep anyone down.

Sol Ruca entered last and immediately changed the pace, nailing a roundhouse and punishing Jordan’s leg. The match broke down into chaos with triple submissions, rolling cradles, and repeated saves. Ruca nailed back-to-back Sol Snatchers to take the lead with two quick pinfalls.

In the closing minutes, bodies flew everywhere: a MoonSault from Ruca to the floor, a quebrada from Jordan, Vice’s spinning back fist, Grace’s rack bomb, and Grey wiping out Vice with a top-rope Shades of Grey. As the clock expired, Grey landed the decisive pin to win the match with three points.

Winner: Kendal Grey (3 points)

Grey stared down Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence afterward.

NXT North American Championship Match:

Ethan Page (c) vs. Mr. Iguana

Page tried mocking Iguana early, but Iguana used misdirection and agility to frustrate the champion. Iguana repeatedly slipped out of holds and fired off fast arm drags until Page dumped him on his face and regained control.

Iguana rallied with a springboard headbutt and a big dive to the floor, but Page caught him mid-flight and power-slammed him. Iguana bit Page’s hand using La Yesca, then hit a Frankensteiner off the top and a diving headbutt for two.

A missed 450 gave Page the opening he needed. He shoved Iguana off the top rope, planted him with The Twisted Grin, and kept the title.

Winner and Still Champion: Ethan Page

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

Paxley entered emotional and conflicted, and Dame toyed with her at first—pretending to console her before slamming her into the steps. Dame dismantled Paxley with backbreakers, boots, and a Lion Tamer setup, yelling at Paxley to “fight.”

Paxley finally snapped, firing stiff forearms, a German suplex, and a diving attack off the announce desk. She even hit Cemetery Drive on the table, but Shawn Spears distracted her by ripping the head off her doll. Dame capitalized, drilling Paxley with a big boot and the Sky High to win.

Winner: Izzi Dame

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Leon Slater vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox

Evans and Slater kicked things off with a blistering display—reversals, springboards, handspring elbows, cutters, and counters. Evans finally hit the OG Cutter to earn the first point.

Borne entered and steamrolled Evans with suplexes and power strikes until Slater re-entered and kept the pace frantic. Lennox arrived next and bulldozed everyone, hitting suplexes, corner splashes, and the Emerald Flowsion to send Evans to the box.

Chaos erupted as all four battled around the ring—dives, apron shots, and double-teams—before Joe Hendry entered to a massive reaction. Hendry cleared house, hitting fallaway slams, clotheslines, and Standing Ovation variations.

The match spiraled into multi-man sequences: double coast-to-coast attacks, Lennox smashing Borne with weapons, Evans hitting a huge Red Dot, and Slater landing the Swanton 450. Borne tied the score with Borne Again.

Inside the final minute, bodies were everywhere—dives off the penalty box, brawls at ringside, Lennox throwing Hendry, Slater launching himself over the post, and Evans connecting with a super OG Cutter.

With seconds left, Evans rolled Borne into a cradle and secured the winning fall just as the clock hit zero.

Winner: Je’Von Evans (2 points)

Tony D’Angelo attacked Evans afterward, laying him out with Forget About It while staring down Oba Femi.