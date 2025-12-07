Big NXT vs. TNA Clash Officially Set For Two Weeks Time

This past Friday night at the TNA Final Resolution special, the main event featured TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian defending his title against JDC from The System.

Kazarian successfully retained his championship by pinning JDC after hitting a springboard leg drop.

Following the match, a massive brawl erupted as members of The System came to the ring to check on JDC. This was soon followed by several NXT stars who entered the ring and attacked The System.

In the chaos, they attempted to set the TNA logo on fire, but the TNA roster intervened to prevent it. The show concluded with Stacks, who had earlier won the TNA International Championship, delivering a superkick to TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Marella later took to his Twitter (X) account to share a video announcement, stating that in two weeks, the two factions would settle their differences in a Steel Cage Match. As of now, it is unclear whether the match will take place at a TNA event or an NXT event, or which wrestlers will be part of each team. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Based on the brawl’s participants, it is expected that the NXT team may include Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont, while the TNA team might feature Matt and Jeff Hardy, Steve Maclin, Mike Santana, and Santino Marella himself.