Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

This announcement follows WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena’s earlier statement that the show will feature NXT talent competing against main roster opponents in exhibition matches before his final match.

One of the highlights will be newly crowned WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi facing Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in singles action.

The matchup was confirmed at NXT Deadline after Cody Rhodes told Oba Femi and Ricky Saints during last Friday’s SmackDown that the winner of their NXT Championship Match would compete against him at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, Bayley is set to face former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca in a singles match, and John Cena will battle “The Ring General” GUNTHER in another singles bout.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.