Backstage Update On WWE’s Use Of AI For Creative And Storyline Purposes

WWE has recently appointed Cyrus Kowsari as its new Senior Director of Creative Strategy to lead the company’s integration of AI-based storytelling into its creative processes, as reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, the introduction of AI is not intended to replace the creative team. While AI tools have been available to the creative team for years, they have primarily been used as assistants for research purposes.

An example provided was using AI to keep track of the last time two wrestlers faced each other. Sources indicated that the AI’s role is more about providing context rather than completely generating show scripts.

Some creative team members reportedly haven’t utilized the AI system for more than a few minutes.

Regarding Kowsari’s role, the creative team believes he has been hired to identify ways to use AI for tasks such as eliminating background noise from shots and organizing files more efficiently—essentially focusing on production elements rather than storytelling.

A member of the production team expressed excitement over this development, noting the “insane, nonstop” hours they work.

The report highlighted that the creative team is responsible for writing the shows and collaborating directly with talent.

One high-profile wrestler even expressed concern about the idea of AI-generated storylines, stating, “Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and Ed Koskey are not AI.”