Backstage Update On Wes Lee’s WWE Release

As reported by PWMania.com, veteran WWE NXT star Wes Lee was recently released by WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed Lee’s release in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, clarifying that it was not related to any disciplinary issues and that he did nothing wrong.

Sapp noted that internally, Lee’s release was considered the most surprising among the recent roster cuts, but he believes Lee will succeed outside of WWE. There is currently no information on what Lee plans to do next, but updates will be shared as they become available.

Lee signed with WWE in late 2020 and made his debut in early 2021 alongside his former tag team partner, Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz), as part of the tag team MSK. During their time together under the NXT banner, they won the NXT Tag Team Titles twice.

Additionally, Lee captured the NXT North American Championship, marking his first singles title in WWE. He held the title for nearly a year before losing it to Dominik Mysterio after 269 days during a July 2023 episode of NXT TV.