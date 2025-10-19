Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ Injury And Surgery Plans

An update has emerged on Seth Rollins’ condition after he was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship due to a serious shoulder injury.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rollins is definitely undergoing surgery, but the exact timeline for his recovery remains uncertain.

“He’s having surgery. I mean, that’s 100%,” Meltzer said. “When they open up, they’ll find out, like, they don’t know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, will have an idea.”

Meltzer noted that the extent of the damage will determine whether Rollins can make it back in time for WrestleMania 42 next spring.

“I guess the best way to put it is, they hope he’ll be okay for WrestleMania. There’s no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not,” he explained. “But you know he’s out for months for sure, which we already knew.”

Rollins’ injury has already forced WWE to overhaul major creative plans, including the cancellation of his scheduled World Heavyweight Championship defense against CM Punk at the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE is expected to announce its revised plans for the vacated title on Monday’s episode of Raw.

PWMania.com wishes Seth Rollins a speedy and full recovery.