D-Von Dudley Reveals He Experienced Racism From WWE Officials During His Career

During a recent appearance alongside Bubba Ray Dudley in a video interview on Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley opened up about experiencing racism during his time in WWE.

When Bubba asked if he had ever faced racism after the two formed The Dudley Boyz, D-Von said that while things were positive in ECW, his experience changed after arriving in WWE.

“No, I didn’t experience it when we were together, because when we got together, we were in ECW — and in ECW, I did not experience it,” D-Von explained. “I experienced it in WWE, you know. I experienced it with certain top officials, who I don’t really want to name.”

D-Von went on to describe a disturbing encounter with a high-ranking WWE figure.

“When a person comes up to you and tells you that they don’t like you because of the color of your skin, and you’re sitting there going, ‘Wow, really? We’re in 1999, 2000, and you’re still coming to me and saying crap like this?’” he recalled.

He also shared that some within the company wanted him to stay silent about the incident, warning that speaking out could harm his career.

“There were certain people in that organization at that time who felt that I should not have said anything — people who had the power to basically bury me if need be — just because I might have stood up for what I felt was right.”

D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are regarded as one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling history, holding championships in ECW, WWE, TNA, and NJPW.