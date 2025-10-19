Photos: CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez Get Matching Tattoos

Three of WWE’s top stars — CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez — marked their recent trip to Japan by getting matching tattoos together before returning to the United States.

The trio were part of WWE’s October 17–18 SuperShow tour in Tokyo, which featured several high-profile matches, including what was believed to be AJ Styles’ final match in Japan ahead of his planned 2026 retirement.

During the two-night tour, Punk, Ripley, and Rodriguez worked closely on multiple shows. On the first night, the three teamed up with IYO SKY to take out Dominik Mysterio in a post-match segment. The following evening, Ripley and Rodriguez both competed in a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s World Championship against SKY and reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer.

It was during that match that Ripley reportedly suffered a broken nose, which left her future appearances in question.

Before flying home, Punk, Ripley, and Rodriguez decided to commemorate the trip with matching tattoos — a symbol of the bond formed during the tour. Each posted photos of the new ink on social media, with fans praising the trio’s friendship and camaraderie.

This isn’t the first time Rhea Ripley has gotten matching tattoos with fellow WWE Superstars. In 2023, she and her Judgment Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest got similar tattoos during WWE’s trip to Puerto Rico for Backlash.

As of now, Ripley’s status for the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event remains uncertain as she continues to recover from her injury.