WWE NXT Live Results – October 18, 2025

WWE held a non-televised live event in Dade City, Florida on Friday, October 18, 2025.
The following are quick-match results of the show from David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
* Shiloh Hill defeats The Austrian Menace
* Carlee Bright / Bayley Humphrey /Dani Sekelsky defeat Nikkita Lyons / Layla Diggs / Masyn Holiday
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats PJ Vasa
* Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace
* Josh Briggs defeats Drake Morreaux
* WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kali Armstrong
* Oba Femi / Myles Borne / Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeat The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars