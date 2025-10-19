WWE NXT Live Results – October 18, 2025

WWE held a non-televised live event in Dade City, Florida on Friday, October 18, 2025.

The following are quick-match results of the show from David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

* Shiloh Hill defeats The Austrian Menace

* Carlee Bright / Bayley Humphrey /Dani Sekelsky defeat Nikkita Lyons / Layla Diggs / Masyn Holiday

* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats PJ Vasa

* Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace

* Josh Briggs defeats Drake Morreaux

* WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kali Armstrong

* Oba Femi / Myles Borne / Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeat The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars