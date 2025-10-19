Backstage News On Ilja Dragunov’s WWE Return

By
James Hetfield
-
Ilja Dragunov
Ilja Dragunov | WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE NXT and WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov made his highly anticipated return to the company after a lengthy injury absence on last Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

He defeated Sami Zayn in an open challenge to become the new United States Champion.

According to BodySlam+, Dragunov’s return was originally scheduled for September but was delayed for a few weeks. He finally returned to the ring after being out of action for 382 days due to a torn ACL injury suffered last year.

The report also stated that Dragunov was initially expected to rejoin the RAW roster; however, he was moved to SmackDown because the brand reportedly needed “a bit of a shakeup.” He is now officially part of the SmackDown roster following his title victory over Zayn.

The report indicates that Zayn personally requested Dragunov to take the title from him, leading to a surprising moment for Dragunov right after his return.

Dragunov ended Zayn’s reign, which lasted about seven weeks, having previously won the title from Solo Sikoa on SmackDown in late August.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR