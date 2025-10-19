Bobby Fish Opens Up About Recent Struggles

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish took to Instagram to share a candid update about his current situation, revealing he’s been dealing with both injury and personal challenges — but remains determined to stay connected with the wrestling community.

In a heartfelt video post, Fish disclosed that he recently suffered a hamstring injury during a live show and is without health insurance while also navigating personal issues.

“Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately,” Fish said. “Got injured at a show, pulled hamstring, no health insurance, going through some personal stuff.”

Despite the setbacks, Fish emphasized that he isn’t looking for sympathy, announcing plans to launch a YouTube channel where he’ll share stories, training content, and behind-the-scenes insight from his decades-long career.

“But I’m not here looking for a handout,” he continued. “I’m starting a YouTube channel because I still love this business, and I want to keep giving you something real. Stories, training, laughs, whatever I can bring.”

Fish closed with a message of gratitude to fans who have supported him throughout his career:

“If you’ve ever supported me — cheered, booed, whatever — hit that subscribe and come along for the ride. Let’s see what we can build together.”

Fish, a veteran of WWE’s NXT brand, AEW, and ROH, remains one of the most respected technical wrestlers of his generation, known for his time as part of The Undisputed Era alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.