Former AEW Coach Slams Tony Khan Over Jon Moxley–Harley Race Comparison

In a new video published on Jeff Jarrett’s YouTube channel, AEW President Tony Khan was asked which wrestler he would consider to be AEW’s version of Harley Race — and his answer immediately stirred debate.

Khan named Jon Moxley, citing the former AEW World Champion’s toughness, global success, and reputation among his peers.

“He’s won the most championships. He’s traveled the world. He’s a hardened veteran. He’s from the Midwest, and he’s a straight shooter, and he’s a great person who’s respected by his peers, who takes no gruff and is so respected as a pro wrestling veteran,” Khan explained.

“Actually, many times in Jon Moxley’s matches, I’ve observed, it was like watching a great Harley Race match, or even someone like Harley Race’s great matches in Japan, reminds me of some of the great Jon Moxley matches. So there’s a lot of great influences and a lot of great wrestlers that contribute to Jon Moxley. But Jon Moxley is also an incredible, very unique personality in the world of pro wrestling, who I think it’s really cool that he draws comparisons to such a great champion like Harley Race.”

While Khan’s comments were intended as high praise, they didn’t sit well with one former AEW coach. Ace Steel took to his Instagram stories to voice his frustration, calling the comparison “blasphemous.”

“Count this as one [of] the dumbest and most blasphemous things I’ve ever read… utter crap… really infuriating, zero comparison,” Steel wrote.

The blunt response quickly caught attention from fans online, sparking debate about whether Moxley’s gritty, hard-hitting style truly evokes the spirit of the late Harley Race, one of wrestling’s most respected champions.