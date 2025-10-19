Tony Khan Explains Why He Sees Jon Moxley As The Harley Race Of AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Conrad Thompson about various topics, including why he sees Jon Moxley as the Harley Race of the company.

Khan said, “Yeah, it’s Jon Moxley. Yeah, Jon Moxley. He’s won the most championships. He’s traveled the world. He’s a hardened veteran. He’s from the Midwest, and he’s a straight shooter, and he’s a great person who’s respected by his peers, who takes no gruff and is so respected as a pro wrestling veteran. And actually, many times in Jon Moxley’s matches, I’ve observed it was like watching a great Harley Race match or even some of Harley Race’s great matches in Japan remind me of some of the great Jon Moxley matches.”

On the influences of Moxley that inspire comparisons to Race:

“So, there’s a lot of great influences and a lot of great wrestlers that contribute to Jon Moxley, but Jon Moxley’s also an incredible, very unique personality in the world of pro wrestling who I think it’s really cool that he draws comparisons to such a great champion like Harley Race.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)