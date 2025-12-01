Marina Shafir And Megan Bayne Officially Get Their AEW Tag Team Name

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently took to his official Twitter account to promote this week’s episode of Dynamite.

He highlighted the semifinal matchup in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament, where Bayne and Shafir will face off against the Timeless Love Bombs, consisting of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match.

In his tweet, Khan referred to Shafir and Bayne as the MegaProblems.

Khan wrote, “Thank you all who watch AEW! “#AEWDynamite C2 Blue League @ClaudioCSRO vs @JonMoxley Gold League @rainmakerXokada vs @BASTARDPAC + @kylefletcherpro vs @Jet2Flyy Women’s World Tag Team Title Semifinal Hardcore Holiday Death Match Timeless Love Bombs vs MegaProblems THIS WEDNESDAY!”

Shafir and Bayne triumphed over TayJay (Tay Conti and Anna Jay) in the quarterfinals of the tournament on the November 19 episode of Dynamite.