AEW Full Gear 2025 Becomes Most-Viewed AEW PPV On HBO Max

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, detailed viewership numbers for AEW Full Gear 2025 are not yet available due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which occurred shortly after the event. However, the report indicates that Full Gear has become the most-viewed AEW pay-per-view on HBO Max to date, as well as the most-viewed AEW pay-per-view overall since All In Texas, which took place in July before the events were made available on HBO Max.

The report also notes that early indications suggest Full Gear will finish with viewership slightly higher than All Out’s last September, which had around 135,000 to 140,000 buys.

It is expected that these numbers will surpass most predictions for the event.

Additionally, it was reported that Google searches for AEW Full Gear 2025 were up by 35.1% compared to WrestleDream 2025 and 33.3% compared to All Out. However, searches for Full Gear were down by 22% from All In Texas, which is likely expected given that All In was AEW’s biggest show of the year.