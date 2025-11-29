WWE Already Working On Survivor Series 2026 Plans, WrestleMania 42 Teases

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 officially became the most financially successful Survivor Series event in company history, following its massive stadium show on November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego.

The event shattered records for both attendance and gate revenue and immediately sparked internal discussion about running another stadium for the 2026 installment of the November classic.

The numbers driving the conversation were confirmed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with Dave Meltzer reporting that ticket distribution was nearly maxed out before showtime. Meltzer noted, “At press time, Survivor Series has 42,750 tickets out with about 1,200 left, which is by far the biggest Survivor Series ever for tickets and even more for gate. The secondary market get-in price is $113.”

The attendance figure marked a dramatic leap from the traditional indoor-arena setup the event has used for decades, and the high secondary-market pricing underscored the demand driven by two star-loaded WarGames matches and John Cena’s final PLE appearance.

The explosive ticket performance triggered immediate internal chatter about making Survivor Series a stadium event again in 2026. Bryan Alvarez reported to subscribers on X that the company was already evaluating the possibility, writing, “Around 40,000 for today’s show. Already talk of running another stadium for 2026 Survivor Series.”

With Survivor Series now proven as a viable stadium attraction outside of WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, WWE executives are said to be strongly encouraged by the data.

Creative plans for WrestleMania 42 also played directly into Survivor Series weekend. Meltzer noted ahead of the event that WWE intended to use the show to plant early seeds for its 2026 flagship in Las Vegas, explaining, “The belief is that a major tease of the top WrestleMania match or even matches will be this weekend at Survivor Series on 11/29 at Petco Park in San Diego.”

With top names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk all featured in the Men’s WarGames match, the event served as a strategic launching point for WrestleMania storylines heading into 2026.

Click here for PWMania’s full WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 results, featuring complete match summaries and analysis.