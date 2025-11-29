Liv Morgan Returns At Survivor Series, Helps Dominik Mysterio Defeat John Cena

Liv Morgan made a surprise return at the 2025 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, resurfacing during the Intercontinental Championship match to help Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena and reclaim the title.

The appearance marked her first on-screen moment since suffering a separated shoulder in June, an injury that initially projected her return timetable into early 2026.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, who originally reported that Morgan’s comeback was imminent, noted that she exceeded internal expectations regarding her recovery.

“Morgan has been out for several months after suffering a separated shoulder this past June. Initial expectations from WWE sources expected Morgan back towards the start of 2026 after her surgery to repair the injury, but we are told she was able to beat expectations through her physical rehab,” Johnson stated.

Ahead of Survivor Series, reports surfaced that Morgan had recently filmed promotional material for WrestleMania 42, sparking speculation about her return timeline.

Following her televised comeback, WWE included her in an official WrestleMania 42 trailer, confirming that she is once again a key part of the road to Las Vegas.

Triple H reacted to Morgan’s return and Mysterio’s title victory: