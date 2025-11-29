Final WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Match Card, Start Time, Streaming Info

WWE returns to San Diego tonight for one of its most stacked events of the year, as Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 emanates live from the iconic Petco Park.

For the first time ever, the annual November classic is being held outdoors — and the show carries even greater weight as John Cena competes in his final Premium Live Event before retirement.

Start Time & How To Watch

Survivor Series: WarGames kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, streaming live from Petco Park.

Broadcast distribution is split for the first time across two major platforms:

United States: Exclusively on ESPN Unlimited

International: Streaming live worldwide on Netflix

The historic outdoor setting and dual-platform presentation make this one of WWE’s most anticipated broadcasts of 2025.

Men’s WarGames Match – A High-Risk Alliance Faces a Paul Heyman War Machine

The Men’s WarGames bout features one of the wildest combinations of teammates WWE has ever assembled. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso will join forces inside the double-cage structure.

They stand opposite a destructive superteam orchestrated by Paul Heyman:

Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

The biggest storyline heading into tonight surrounds whether Rhodes, Punk, and Reigns — three of WWE’s most dominant but contentious figures — can maintain any semblance of unity once the cage locks. Their fragile alliance is further jeopardized by the heel team holding the WarGames Advantage, earned when Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated The Usos on Raw.

Women’s WarGames Match – Superstars, History & Explosive Betrayals

The women’s division brings its own blockbuster WarGames collision, loaded with star power and combustible relationships.

Team Rhea Ripley — consisting of Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and the returning AJ Lee — battles Team Becky Lynch, featuring Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend.

The uneasy alliance between longtime rivals Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair has dominated the build, with lingering distrust overshadowing their newfound association. Charlotte gave her team the Advantage after defeating Asuka on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, one of the night’s most anticipated personal clashes will unfold between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch, whose rivalry has reignited with venom following AJ’s surprise comeback.

John Cena’s Final PLE Match – Intercontinental Title on the Line

Tonight also marks a major milestone in WWE history as John Cena competes in his final Premium Live Event. Cena puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik lost the title to Cena in Boston and now looks to reclaim it in his own backyard of San Diego. With emotions running high and an entire city behind him, Mysterio attempts to spoil the legendary farewell.

Also on the card, the Women’s World Championship will be defended as Stephanie Vaquer faces Nikki Bella, who earned her shot after a shocking heel turn earlier this fall.

Full Match Card – WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

Men’s WarGames Match

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso

vs.

Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Women’s WarGames Match

AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

vs.

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka & Kairi Sane

Intercontinental Championship

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella