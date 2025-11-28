Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (11/28/2025)

WWE taped this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown immediately after the live show on November 21 in Denver, Colorado, and the night featured multiple tournament bouts, WarGames hype, and a major Survivor Series elimination match.

In The Last Time is Now tournament quarterfinals, Jey Uso scored a win over Rusev to move forward. Later in the night, LA Knight defeated The Miz, who was inserted into the match after an argument backstage with R-Truth over who would replace the injured Sheamus. Miz ultimately took the spot and came up short against Knight.

Chelsea Green’s “grand inauguration” for her second reign as the United States Women’s Champion didn’t go as planned. Green’s celebration was cut off by Jade Cargill, who stormed the ring and dropped the champion, sending a clear message ahead of Survivor Series. WWE also taped backstage segments with both the babyface and heel women’s WarGames teams to build anticipation for the match.

Charlotte Flair picked up a crucial victory over Asuka in the Women’s WarGames advantage match, securing the all-important entry advantage for the heel side inside the double cage.

The taping closed with a five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match. The newly revamped Bloodline—Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo—defeated the team of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley. Sikoa was the sole survivor, continuing his dominant momentum heading into the Cena tournament quarterfinals on Raw.

