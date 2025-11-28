WWE Drops Women’s Edition WrestleMania 42 Trailer Featuring Top Champions

WWE has released the official Women’s Edition trailer for WrestleMania 42, the two-night extravaganza scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new trailer spotlights several of WWE’s top female stars, all of whom have been central to recent storylines and championship scenes.

The promotional video features Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. Cargill receives a significant spotlight in the trailer, fueling further speculation about WWE’s long-term plans for her. She has previously named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent for WrestleMania, and her placement in the latest promotional material suggests that WWE may have a major bout lined up for her on the biggest stage of the year. Several of the featured names — including Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair — are set to compete in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The release of the Women’s Edition trailer coincides with WWE’s announcement that individual tickets for WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday are now available exclusively through Ticketmaster.com. This follows the earlier debut of the Men’s Edition trailer, which highlighted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and more seated around a high-stakes poker table in classic Las Vegas fashion.

WrestleMania 42 will be the second straight year that Allegiant Stadium hosts the event and the third time WrestleMania has taken place in Las Vegas. It will also be the first WrestleMania to stream in the United States on ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, marking a major milestone in WWE’s new media partnership.